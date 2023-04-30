Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of 363% compared to the typical volume of 693 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 127.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

