Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 180,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 126,446 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.