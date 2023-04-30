Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 180,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 126,446 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

