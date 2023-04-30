Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 14,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,046% compared to the typical volume of 238 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Evolus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolus Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.85. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.