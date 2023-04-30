Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Blink Charging Call Options (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 57,550 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 584% compared to the typical volume of 8,414 call options.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at $21,091,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $430.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.05. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

