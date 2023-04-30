Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,265 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the typical volume of 159 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 92,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MAX stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.28.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

