Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,210 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

