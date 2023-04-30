SpectralCast Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

SpectralCast restated their maintains rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $567.22.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $482.45 on Wednesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after purchasing an additional 279,588 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.