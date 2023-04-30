22nd Century Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

22nd Century Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.88.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.07. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

