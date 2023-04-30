Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $1,065,120.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $1,065,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Auster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Auster sold 7,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of -0.37. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.