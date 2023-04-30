Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,298,302.08 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $147.66 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.