PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $2,503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,471,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

