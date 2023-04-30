Andy F. Bessette Sells 11,572 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.