Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,390,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98.

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $22.54 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

