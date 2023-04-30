VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
VIZIO Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.84.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.