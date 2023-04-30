VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.