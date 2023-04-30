TMX Group (X) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.79 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

TSE:X opened at C$137.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$135.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$123.03 and a twelve month high of C$142.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

