Symbotic (SYM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.56 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.85.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

