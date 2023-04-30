Medallion Financial (MFIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MFIN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Acts as Private Equity Fund

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.