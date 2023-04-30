Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

