Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

