Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 364,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corning by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

