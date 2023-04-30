Analysts Set Expectations for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

