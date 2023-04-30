Comparing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enphase Energy and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 1 5 22 0 2.75 Wolfspeed 1 8 8 0 2.41

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus price target of $281.97, indicating a potential upside of 71.72%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.60%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 18.83% 74.86% 18.44% Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $2.62 billion 8.60 $397.36 million $3.42 48.01 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 7.76 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -31.45

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Wolfspeed on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, India, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Romania, and Other. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

