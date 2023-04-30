FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Decreased by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.3 %

FM opened at C$32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$39.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.56%.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

