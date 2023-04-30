PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) vs. Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Critical Analysis

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDD and Eqonex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 1 11 0 2.92 Eqonex 0 1 0 0 2.00

PDD currently has a consensus price target of $101.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.79%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PDD is more favorable than Eqonex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.2% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Eqonex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDD and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.93% 32.10% 15.58% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDD and Eqonex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion N/A $4.57 billion $3.20 21.30 Eqonex $5.30 million 0.20 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Summary

PDD beats Eqonex on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc. is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

