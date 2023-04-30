Contrasting Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of -1.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy 46.24% 42.84% 20.47%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy $4.30 billion 1.33 $1.78 billion $18.50 3.52

This table compares Carbon Energy and PDC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Carbon Energy and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.