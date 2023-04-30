Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) & Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Head to Head Survey

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -248.31% -128.81% Seres Therapeutics -3,509.50% -548.64% -79.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Timber Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Timber Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 691.37%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.18%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timber Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 52.30 -$19.38 million ($14.02) -0.10 Seres Therapeutics $7.13 million 87.43 -$250.16 million ($2.34) -2.08

Timber Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timber Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

