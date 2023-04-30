Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Critical Analysis

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 661.90%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Microvast and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million 1.59 -$158.20 million ($0.53) -1.98 Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microvast beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

