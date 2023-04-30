Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Financial Review

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech -5.35% -3.22% -2.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and Fuel Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 14.97 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Fuel Tech $26.94 million 1.42 -$1.44 million ($0.04) -31.25

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Advanced Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuel Tech.

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kronos Advanced Technologies and Fuel Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats Fuel Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

