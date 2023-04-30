Comparing Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crane NXT and Mueller Water Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mueller Water Products 0 4 1 0 2.20

Mueller Water Products has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Mueller Water Products 6.18% 13.00% 5.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and Mueller Water Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.80 $401.10 million $7.55 6.27 Mueller Water Products $1.29 billion 1.62 $76.60 million $0.51 26.27

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Water Products. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Mueller Water Products on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products. The Water Management Solutions segment focuses on fire hydrants, repair and installation, natural gas, metering, leak detection, pressure control, and software products. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

