Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.11.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

MTN opened at $240.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.42. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.