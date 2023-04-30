Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $21.25

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

