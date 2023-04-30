Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $36.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.