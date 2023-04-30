Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,913,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

