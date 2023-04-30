Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $47.63

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 27.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 359,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

