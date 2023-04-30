The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $35.33 Average PT from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 130.12%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

