NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.95.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.35%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

