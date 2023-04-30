Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $24.29

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Virtu Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.