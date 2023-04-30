Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $68.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.08.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $132.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,588 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,127.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

