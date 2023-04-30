Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $3.38

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

