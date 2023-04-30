InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in InMode by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in InMode by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of InMode by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.