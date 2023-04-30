2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 106.0% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,590 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter.

2U Stock Up 2.8 %

TWOU opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $445.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

