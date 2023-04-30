Centene Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.37. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

