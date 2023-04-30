Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.1 %

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.