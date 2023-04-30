Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BSM opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

