Brokers Set Expectations for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 32.49%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of HVT opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.