US Capital Advisors Comments on Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinetik in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNTK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

KNTK stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares in the company, valued at $97,817,713.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

