Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$62.90.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$63.11 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$66.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

