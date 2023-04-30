CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$153.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.1 %

GIB.A stock opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$128.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.60. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.