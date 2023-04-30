Credit Suisse Group Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 6,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,400 ($79.93) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.42) to GBX 7,575 ($94.60) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,528.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2406 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.