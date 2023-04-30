Raymond James Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$150.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$138.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

GIB.A stock opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$95.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.